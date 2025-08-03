AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets RB Split, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill plans to hold himself more accountable this season and applauds QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s leadership after his recent comments about him.

“I think Tua’s comments were needed,” Hill said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s obviously the leader of our team, so he sets the standard, so I’m just trying to be the best teammate, best version of myself I can be. Showing up to meetings, coming out here every da,y and busting my tail in practice, I think it’s important. If you want to be able to leave a legacy, you’ve got to be able to consistently do those things. I think it’s very important because football is a team sport. It is important.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said that both RB Breece Hall and RB Braelon Allen will play significant roles in the backfield this season.

“I told Breece [Hall] that receiving will be an element of his game that we’re gonna try and make sure that we utilize, and Braelon, a 240-pound back that’s always falling forward, that’s where he’s gonna make his money,” Glenn said, via Jets Wire. “Just being able to downhill run, that’s gonna weigh on defensive players, and when you continue to do that, you create something as far as a team, as far as an identity, that this league will take notice of, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Patriots The Patriots took G Jared Wilson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Second-year OL Caedan Wallace has been impressed by the rookie in their offseason program. “Jared is really, really (expletive) good. I love asking him questions. He always has a different perspective,” Wallace said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “For a rookie, he’s just really good. The way he moves. The way he protects in the pass game and the way he gets off the ball in the run game. It’s admirable.” Patriots DE Milton Williams is confident Wilson will continue to develop, given he’s surrounded by solid players and coaches. “He’s going to be a solid player,” Williams said. “He’s got a good coach; he’s got a good player in Mike Onwenu. He’s got a good vet in his room that he’s learning from. He’s good. He’s got good balance for a young player like that. The future is bright for him.”