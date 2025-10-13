AFC Notes: Tyson Campbell, Joe Flacco, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals’ offense finally showed some life in QB Joe Flacco‘s debut, but it was too little too late in their loss to the Packers. Flacco knows they need to get off to better starts to beat a good team, but he liked what he saw in the second half.

“Well, I thought as an offense we settled in, you know, probably sometime in the second quarter,” Flacco said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “And I thought that we were able to get over the hump in that quarter, but we came out and played a good second half. But usually against a good football team, playing one good half isn’t going to be good enough. We gave ourselves a chance there at the end and did some good things but just not enough early on.”

With fourth-round LB Barrett Carter starting over LB Logan Wilson, Bengals HC Zac Taylor gave all the credit to Carter and claimed Wilson still has a role on the defense.

“I think that says more about Barrett than anything else,” Taylor said. “Barrett has just been an ascending player, and it’s time to see what he can do in a full-time role. We have given him bits and pieces over time, and it was just time to throw him into the fire and let him go. Logan still has his role that he will play.”

Taylor told reporters that TE Mike Gesicki is being evaluated further but will be out a while with a pectoral injury. (Ben Baby)

is being evaluated further but will be out a while with a pectoral injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals Trey Hendrickson is day-to-day with a back injury and had good results on his MRI. ( DEis day-to-day with a back injury and had good results on his MRI. ( Ian Rapoport

Browns

The Browns swapped CB Greg Newsome II with former Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell to get a corner who fits their scheme better with more team control. Campbell admitted he was surprised by the trade, but is confident he will be able to fit right into a scheme that plays to his strengths.

“I was surprised,” Campbell said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Called me late at night, got the call. I was in shock.”

“I think so. Just being able to be a physical, smart player, playing fast. I feel like I’m a smart player, so it doesn’t take much for me to get used to the scheme.”

According to HC Kevin Stefanski, the team is dealing with several new injuries following their game against the Steelers, including knee injuries for TE David Njoku and LT Cam Robinson, concussions for WR Gage Larvadain and RT Jack Conklin, and a hip injury for OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. (Chris Easterling)

Ravens

Baltimore sent OLB Odafe Oweh to the Chargers in exchange for S Alohi Gilman, despite the Ravens not having an elite pass rush to begin with. Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy called the move a wake-up call.

“Yes, I definitely have to go with a wakeup call,” Van Noy said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I can’t control those things. I can only control what I do on the football field, as well as be able to communicate to help others around me, and that’s kind of what I’m focused on. But it definitely is a wakeup call for those that haven’t been in the business a while. But for me, I always just try to focus on what I can control, and that’s continue to do what my job requirements are.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says the goal for the Ravens is to get QB Lamar Jackson back from his hamstring injury after the bye.

back from his hamstring injury after the bye. Ravens OLB Tavius Robinson broke his foot, according to HC John Harbaugh . He will be out for six to eight weeks, but will not be out for the remainder of the season. (Hensley)

broke his foot, according to HC . He will be out for six to eight weeks, but will not be out for the remainder of the season. (Hensley) Harbaugh said Cooper Rush remains the backup, but added the following on QB Tyler Huntley : “I would also say that we’ve got two backup quarterbacks. I believe that we’re going to have to see how we want to do the roster. I’ve talked to Eric [DeCosta] about that too. So I think Tyler’s in the conversation.” (Hensley)

remains the backup, but added the following on QB : “I would also say that we’ve got two backup quarterbacks. I believe that we’re going to have to see how we want to do the roster. I’ve talked to Eric [DeCosta] about that too. So I think Tyler’s in the conversation.” (Hensley) Harbaugh also said that he doesn’t expect Adisa Isaac back until mid-to-late November after he dislocated his elbow and sustained ligament damage during the preseason. (Jeff Zrebiec)

back until mid-to-late November after he dislocated his elbow and sustained ligament damage during the preseason. (Jeff Zrebiec) Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey was fined $11,593 for a facemask.