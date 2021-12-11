AFC Notes: Urban Meyer, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Jaguars’ assistant HC and ILB coach Charlie Strong has drawn the attention of GM Trent Baalke as a possible in-house replacement should the team part with troubled HC Urban Meyer after just one season.

La Canfora also reports that Meyer has had issues with RB James Robinson , who was benched for fumbling on the opening drive last week. Meyer made it clear on the headset that he wanted Robinson out of the game, yet later shifted the blame to RB coach Bernie Parmalee when questioned about the move.

ESPN reports that Jaguars owner Shad Khan plans to stay the course with Meyer, despite the building tension in the organization and the 2-10 record.

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said he’s had “discussions with various players” throughout the season about potential contract extensions.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Caserio said, via TexansWire. “We’ve had discussions with various players, multitude of players, I would say throughout the season. So, there is never a timing element on this. Some players are more inclined, some players and agents are more inclined to have those discussions during the season. As you get a little bit closer toward the end of the season, some players and agents are kind of inclined to let the season play out.”

Caserio reiterated that he will continue to have conversations with their impending free agents and be flexible with their level of interest

“We’re going to have conversations with those players after the season,” said Caserio. “They’re going to know what direction we’re going to go, what our level of interest is. Some players will get to free agency and we’ll continue to talk to those players in free agency. Some players we’ll have a chance to sign before the free agent period starts. So, we’re going to be very flexible, we’re going to be very open-minded, and we’re going to try to identify players that we would like to have here next season. And there has to be some mutual interest on the opposing end.”

Caserio added that they may be able to finalize some players’ deals before the end of the regular season.

“There might be some others that over the course of the rest of the season we might be able to reach an agreement. And if we don’t, we’ll deal with it in the offseason.”

Albert Breer of SI writes that while HC David Culley has done well given his situation this season, GM Nick Caserio has already had his head coach of the future in mind, despite the change not being one that could be made this offseason.

Titans

Titans’ HC Mike Vrabel angrily left a press conference after fielding several questions about newly acquired LB Zach Cunningham, who was claimed off of waivers from Houston.

“We’re excited to add him to our football team,” Vrabel said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “We’ll talk more about Zach next week. He won’t be active for the ball game.”