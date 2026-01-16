AFC Notes: Vance Joseph, Travon Walker, Broncos, Jaguars

Broncos

Broncos DC Vance Joseph approaches the offseason as a head coaching candidate in demand. However, Joseph said he remains focused on Denver’s postseason run and any coaching opportunities remain “on the back burner.”

“It’s been on the back burner,” Joseph said, via Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. “For me, winning is a priority. What happens after that happens. I can’t control that.”

Joseph called preparing for head coaching interviews is “overrated” and that winning is the most important thing in the end.

“What you learn in the process is that the (preparation) is overrated,” Joseph said. “Most of all, you realize that winning helps. I’ve been focused the entire time on winning games for the Broncos.”

Broncos LB Justin Strnad assured that Joseph’s attention isn’t divided.

“It’s obviously always a difficult time when you have a bunch of interviews,” Strnad said. “And obviously, that’s a huge opportunity for him and stuff like that. But once this week started, I can assure you, he’s got nothing going on with that. It’s all us. All ball. Because we all just want to win. So I think he does a great job of handling both.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton on GM George Paton: “I can’t say enough how much I enjoy working with him.”

Jaguars DE Travon Walker struggled with injuries in 2025, including a wrist injury he suffered in Week 4 and a knee injury in Week 11, causing him to miss three games and tying his career-low of 3.5 sacks. Walker, who just finished the fourth year of his career, still feels like he has yet to reach his full potential.

“The sky’s the limit for me man. I still feel like I have a long way to go within my process,” Walker said, via John Shipley of SI. “Obviously, like I said, the injury — this year was the about the injuries for me, just trying to overcome those things, but feel like I still, I’m not … I haven’t even scratched the surface of the potential that I know what I am capable of playing and at the consistency, it’s going to be more so of a consistency thing for me at this point in my career.”

Walker reiterated that he isn’t “scratching the surface” of his career.

“And I just want to continue to grow, get one percent better every day. But it’s — I’m not even scratching the surface man. There’s no limit on the ceiling.”

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile said Walker brings “multiplicity” to their system.

“Yeah, he’s just got such multiplicity to his game and he’s so physical in the run game, a great teammate, he’s not looking to go outside the scheme ever. He’s a guy you can count on to do his job all the time and just play physical, play with some edge, play with some nasty out there in the run game. And you really value that,” Campanile said.