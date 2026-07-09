AFC Notes: Vega Ioane, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals CB Daxton Hill is set to enter his fifth-year option in 2026 and will be an unrestricted free agent following the season. Ben Baby of ESPN writes that the “soft estimate” for Hill’s next deal is $20 million per year.

is set to enter his fifth-year option in 2026 and will be an unrestricted free agent following the season. Ben Baby of ESPN writes that the “soft estimate” for Hill’s next deal is $20 million per year. However, Baby adds that how much Cincinnati values Hill and whether he fits into their long term plans remains unclear.

Ravens

Ravens LB Roquan Smith praised first-round pick G Olaivavega Ioane, as did GM Eric DeCosta, who has long said that Ioane was at the top of his list of prospects during the draft.

“I can tell physicality is his thing,” Smith said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I’m very excited to see him in camp when the pads get to popping a little bit more.”

“Vega was my favorite player in the entire draft,” DeCosta told the team’s podcast. “Knowing that Vega was one of the very top players on our offensive coaches’ list, it made it super easy for me.”

Ravens OC Declan Doyle will have Ioane start at right guard in his first NFL season with returning veteran John Simpson lining up on the left side.

“He’s in there, and he’s a rookie, but he feels like a veteran from his communication or from his relationship with the guys around him,” Doyle said. “You can see the athleticism on really a number of the schemes that we’re running, as well as in the protection game. He’s a guy that is very quiet, but he’s hungry to get better.”

“It’s definitely a little bit of work to get used to again, but there isn’t much to it,” Ioane commented. “When I’m on the field, nobody is going to stand in front of me and survive. That’s my biggest mentality. I’m out there trying to move people off the ball, make them not get to my quarterback.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers simply wants to get the timing down with his teammates in the offense, noting that HC Mike McCarthy has changed some terminology in his offensive scheme, but the system he spent 13 years in during his time in Green Bay is still essentially the same.

“It’s just the next generations of the West Coast offense,” Rodgers said, via TribLive.com. “It went kind of Bill Walsh to kind of what Mike was doing with Paul Hackett, and then it’s kind of grown from there. From a real fundamental level, it’s all about the quarterback’s timing.”

“I spent 13 years in [McCarthy’s offense],” Rodgers noted. “He’s changed some stuff when he was in Dallas. . . . It’s stuff that we used to run, but he’s just called it something different now.”