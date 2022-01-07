AFC Notes: Vic Fangio, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Drew Lock told the media that he is focused on the Week 18 game against the Chiefs and not his future

“I do know my future is playing a game this week and that’s my No. 1 priority right now. I know it’s not a narrative in our locker room; it might be out there in the cyberworld, but this win would mean no more than another win,” Lock said, via the Associated Press. “I mean, every single Sunday you go out there and everything you do, how you eat, how you sleep, when you come in, how many films you watch, all are pushed toward a win. And a win in this league, it’s not easy to do, obviously. You know, I think I’d be just as excited about a win this week as I’d have been last week.”

The Broncos hosted free-agent P Colby Wadman on a visit Thursday. (Mike Klis)

on a visit Thursday. (Mike Klis) According to Albert Breer, the Broncos’ situation at head coach “remains murky” at this time. Breer writes that Broncos GM George Paton hasn’t been looking for an excuse to fire Vic Fangio and bring in his own guy. However, the results from this season are not what they were hoping for.

hasn’t been looking for an excuse to fire and bring in his own guy. However, the results from this season are not what they were hoping for. Breer’s guess is that the Broncos will move on from Fangio.

Two names to watch for the Broncos’ job should it be available, according to Breer, are Cowboys HC Dan Quinn and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.

Chargers

Chargers worked out free agent OL Drew Desjarlais on Thursday. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr on the possibility of trying to tie with the Chargers on Sunday: "Someone said we could just take knees and tie if that's the scenario. I was like, 'Well, that sounds good to you, but I don't want to tie these guys either.'…I still want to go out there and still want to beat the Chargers." (Paul Gutierrez)

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh already has strong ties to the Raiders organization should he leave the NCAA for another NFL job, according to Michael Lombardi.

Albert Breer of SI.com says that the possibility of the Raiders sticking with interim HC Rich Bisaccia shouldn’t be completely ruled out.

shouldn’t be completely ruled out. Breer mentions that Raiders owner Mark Davis likes Bisaccia and may want to give him a real shot at the job. Breer adds that this would be an economical move for the Raiders as well.

likes Bisaccia and may want to give him a real shot at the job. Breer adds that this would be an economical move for the Raiders as well. Las Vegas has still done their homework on outside candidates but hasn’t interviewed any external options yet.

As for GM Mike Mayock, Breer says his status is still up in the air at this time.