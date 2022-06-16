AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DE Von Miller said he didn’t feel content playing for the Los Angeles Rams and is hopeful to be the player who puts Buffalo over the top.

“I could have just stayed in LA and just rode off into the sunset and just rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks but I wasn’t content,” Miller said, via the Bills’ Youtube. “I wasn’t content with where I was at. I still wanted more. … I just want to be part of something special. This is a special team. They’re right on the edge, and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel admitted that becoming a head coach in the NFL means he must be “most dependant” on his coordinators and assistant coaches.

“The realization when you have your footing within the building, and you’re getting to utilize all of these different relationships,” McDaniel said, via DolphinsWire. “You work your whole career to get the opportunity to have this job. You’re going through the coaching ranks, and you have that pinnacle which is to be a head coach, and when you get to your dream job, the one that you’ve been preparing for your whole career, at that moment is when you’re the most dependant upon other people to do your job.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Dolphins will give McDaniel some time as a younger, first-time head coach and won’t pull the plug after one year to reignite their pursuit of former Saints HC Sean Payton .

. Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert wrote on Twitter that he’s nearly fully recovered from his knee injury: “Wanted to give everyone a couple of updates. Family is home and everyone is great. Myles is doing excellent! Rehab is going great! Close to 100%.”

Jets

It’s impossible to get around the fact that Jets QB Zach Wilson was bad as a rookie. However, the team and at least one other NFC coach tell ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler they were impressed with how he improved late in the season: “He dug himself out of a big hole mentally and physically. That was impressive. And he has special arm talent.”

was bad as a rookie. However, the team and at least one other NFC coach tell ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler they were impressed with how he improved late in the season: “He dug himself out of a big hole mentally and physically. That was impressive. And he has special arm talent.” During his first six starts, Wilson threw four touchdowns, nine interceptions and had a QBR of 24.8. In his final seven, that improved to five touchdowns, two interceptions and a QBR of 31.

Rich Cimini of ESPN notes Jets WR Denzel Mims worked with the second- and third-team offenses at Tuesday’s minicamp, slotting in as the fifth receiver behind Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios, and Jeff Smith.