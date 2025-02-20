AFC Notes: Von Miller, Free Agent OL Targets, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic points out that the team could save $8.4 million on the 2025 salary cap but would hold a $15.4 million dead cap hit by releasing EDGE Von Miller , whom the team is likely to move on from unless he is willing to take a pay cut.

Miller is likely going to be released by the team this offseason, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano notes the team limited Miller's snaps during the season with the hopes he'd be able to take on a bigger load in the postseason, but that didn't materialize.

Dolphins

Dolphins G Robert Jones is set to enter the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Jones said he would love to be back in Miami but will make the “best decision for myself.”

“Hopefully, I’m back here in Miami,” Jones said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I’m just taking it a day at a time. Just focusing on training right now, enjoying the offseason with my family and not thinking too much. And when the time comes, just got to make the best decision for myself. … I’d love to be back in Miami.”

When examining how the Dolphins could address their offensive guard position, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson cites an anonymous NFL evaluator who thinks “ideal fits” for their zone blocking scheme include the Colts’ Will Fries, the Steelers’ James Daniels, the Eagles’ Mekhi Becton and the 49ers’ Aaron Banks.

Patriots