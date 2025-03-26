AFC Notes: Von Miller, Trey Smith, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Former Broncos pass rusher Von Miller commented on a potential reunion with the team, as he remains a free agent following his stint with the Bills.

“I mean, you just have to see,” Miller said, via BroncosWire.com. “I’ve always loved the blue and orange. You just have to see. It’s a fun time right now for me and my career, and you just have to wait and see, take it one day at a time. Just have fun and wait and see.”

Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson will take an official visit with the Broncos, but won’t count against the 30 limit as a local prospect. (Chris Tomasson)

BYU CB Marque Collins met with the Broncos at the Big 12 pro day. (Justin Melo)

Chiefs

Chiefs OL Trey Smith was one of two players to be franchise tagged this offseason and said during a recent media appearance that he is hoping to get a long-term deal done to remain with Kansas City.

“Ultimately, I can only focus on just working out and training. I love Kansas City; it’s my home. I love the Chiefs,” Smith said, via ChiefsWire.com. “The fans in Kansas City are some of the best people I’ve ever been around. Ultimately, I would love to stay there. That’s my plan.”

Raiders

Steelers WR DK Metcalf said that QB Geno Smith was integral to his development when he was a young receiver in Seattle.

“Geno and I got to Seattle the same year,” Metcalf said, via Raiders Wire. “I used to bounce ideas off of Geno. Geno used to help me in my first couple of years with DBs. He was like ‘Oh, you got so-and-so this week. I remember him when he was there, all he does is XYZ’. Geno and I used to talk to each other about opposing DBs when he was a backup.”

Smith was a backup during Metcalf’s first year, but when he became the starter, their chemistry carried over.

“He becomes a starter and we still had that same conversation,” Metcalf continued. “The same chemistry where we could talk about stuff, and I knew he was going to find me. I knew he had told Lock (Tyler Lockett), he was going to find Lock. So, it was great having Geno as a quarterback . . . Just having him as my extra set of ears and eyes in the offensive meeting, and even when things got shaky, Geno would sometimes come up to me and say ‘Bruh, that was my bad, man. I got you, I got you. I need you to stay with it.”

The Raiders are interested in scheduling an official 30 visit with Cal LB Teddye Buchanan . (Tristen Kuhn)

. (Tristen Kuhn) According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders had a virtual meeting with Rice CB/PR Sean Fresch Jr.

William & Mary OT Charles Grant said he has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Justin Melo)