AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Cam Ward, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts came up just short against the Chiefs in Week 12 in an overtime loss where they held a 20-9 lead. Indianapolis CB and former Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward thinks the performance shows they’re right there with the league’s best, but they need to do a bit more to get over the hump.

“They got Hall of Famers almost at every level. Even the coach is a Hall of Famer,” Ward said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “So, it just shows us we’re in the fight. We’re right there. But we gotta get a little bit better.”

Despite the Colts going pass-heavy at the end of regulation, RB Jonathan Taylor doesn’t have any issues with the playcalls and expressed the utmost confidence in his teammates and coaches.

“I have confidence, and at the end of the day, (the players) have to make the plays go,” Taylor said. “Receivers have to be in their right spots. O-line, running backs, we have to give Daniel time. Daniel has to deliver the ball. It’s a culmination of everything that goes into each play, and we trust Shane, so we have to make these plays happen.”

Texans

Dianna Russini expects the Texans to extend the contract of DE Will Anderson after the season ends.

Titans

Titans rookie QB Cam Ward is crediting everybody around him for the team’s recent offensive success.

“I think it’s everybody,” Ward said, via the team’s website. “Starts with Mike (McCoy), but especially, Nick (Holz) and Bo (Hardegree) putting in good game plans week in and week out. Now it’s just on myself and other players to execute the game plan. So I think everyone’s success that we’re starting to see on offense is just a mix of everybody, the players, the coaching staff, all doing their job.”