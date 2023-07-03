AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Jonathan Taylor, Jaguars, Texans,

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor reiterated his desire to sign an extension with the team and remain in Indianapolis until he retires.

“You look at the past, and guys who have shown their value on and off the field tend to stay here,” Taylor said, via Colts Wire. “My goal, the first season after I got drafted, I’m like ‘I want to retire a Colt.’ Hopefully the organization sees that the same, because I do.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew told reporters about what it means for the team to add controversial WR Calvin Ridley to their receivers group ahead of the 2023 season.

“Just the way he moves, you can see. His route running, he can run, catch anything you throw to him, he’s just different, man,” Agnew told talkSPORT. “You just watch him out there, he’s a mismatch nightmare. In my opinion, I don’t think anybody can guard him in the league.”

“We’ve got an explosive offense, obviously we’ve got Kirk, Zay, Evan, Travis (Etienne), myself, and then obviously Trevor playing quarterback,” Agnew continued. “But add Calvin into that offense off of what we built last year already? The league gotta watch out.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans was asked how he feels now that he is finally an NFL head coach and admitted it was still strange at times.

“We’re all in this thing together,” Ryans said, via TexansWire.com. “It’s fun being able to work both sides, being able to coach up and help the quarterbacks, help the offense, and also help the defenses just seeing it all come together. Just for me in this position, it’s a role of service, and I’m just in a position to help out either side of the ball as much as I can.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans first-round pick Will Anderson Jr. has a $35.212 million fully guaranteed contract that has roster bonuses of $1.435 million for 2024, $2.921 million for 2025, and $4.406 million for 2026. The contract also includes an additional $22.609 million signing bonus.