AFC Notes: Will Campbell, Aaron Glenn, Gabe Jacas, Jets, Patriots

Jets

The Jets beat the Steelers 17-0 in Week 2 of the preseason. After the game, HC Aaron Glenn said he was very pleased by their defensive effort, but there are still some things with their coverage that they can clean up.

“This is the second week in a row where I thought our defense played fairly well and they were stout, but there are some things as far as our coverage we have to get better at,” Glenn said, via Amanda Vogt of the team’s site. “That’s what training camp’s for, you know, you look at this tape and try to clean up some of those things.”

Jets DT Harrison Phillips said defensive meetings with Glenn are “some of the most fun” he’s been a part of in his career, and it’s having an impact on how he sees the field.

“There’s been a couple of veteran rest days where I’ll sit there and just see the situation and I’ll guess the call and there’s been some times now that he’s explaining these things and I’m really close or I’m getting it exactly right of what I think he’s going to call in those situations,” Phillips said. “The more guys that we have playing like that the better.”

Brian Duker enters his first season as New York’s defensive coordinator after serving under Glenn as an assistant with the Lions. Glenn said their communication has carried over from their time together in Detroit.

“It felt like old times in Detroit because Duker was upstairs and he was my eyes upstairs of seeing the big picture of everything,” Glenn said. “Our communication was on point like it’s always been.”

Patriots

Patriots OLB coach Mike Smith said he’s confident that second-round OLB Gabe Jacas will have a successful career: “I’m not a gambler, but I kind of look at maybe anything in life as gambling. You got a kid that’s big like him, that’s athletic like him, that’s meaner than a wet mule, and he loves football. I’m not gonna say he’s gonna be Jason Taylor or LT or any of that stuff, but it’s gonna be very hard for him to fail.” (Doug Kyed)

Patriots

Eagles RT Lane Johnson reached out to Patriots LT Will Campbell and gave him advice as Johnson is heading into his final NFL season and Campbell’s career is just getting started.

“Will kind of reminds me of myself in a way — country kid, drafted first round, so I know the kind of pressures that are on guys like that. I thought he had a really good rookie season,” Johnson said following Patriots-Eagles practices, via ESPN. “You can see him getting better. I was watching him [Wednesday]; he looks thicker and bigger. He’s healed up from his knee injury.”

“In this game, if you’re not honest with yourself, you won’t make it long. Because there’s always room for corrections, no matter who you are. There’s always room to get better and grow,” Campbell noted. “So I don’t think it’s very hard to be honest at all.”