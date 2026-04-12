AFC Notes: Will Campbell, Bradley Chubb, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- According to Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom, executives around the NFL expect the Bills to address their pass rush through the 2026 NFL Draft.
- La Canfora reports that some executives believe Buffalo will look to trade up from No. 26 overall if there’s a fear that a capable edge rusher won’t fall to them.
- One longtime NFL personnel executive told La Canfora that they don’t have enough talent past DE Bradley Chubb: “They still don’t have enough bite up front. Chubb is a nice player, but they have been light in the ass (at the line of scrimmage) and it’s caught up to them. That was by design under (former head coach) Sean (McDermott), but I think that might be changing.”
- An anonymous general manager also thinks Buffalo will take someone for their defensive line: “I think they are going defense. Probably front seven.”
Dolphins
- Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren had a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Jordan Schultz)
- Cincinnati WR Cyrus Allen will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Arye Pulli)
- N.C. State TE Justin Joly will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Arye Pulli)
- SMU WR Romello Brinson got dinner with the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)
- Louisville DT Rene Konga will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Arye Pulli)
Patriots
- Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom cites league sources who think the Patriots must move up in the 2026 NFL Draft to address their offensive line: “They’re going to be aggressive. They’ll move up if they have to.”
- One anonymous general manager thinks the Patriots will move Will Campbell from left tackle to guard: “Campbell would be better at guard. That’s where he’ll end up.”
- Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs took a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Arye Pulli)
- Kansas QB Jalon Daniels had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ian Rapoport)
- Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ben Arthur)
- Cincinnati WR Cyrus Allen has a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Arye Pulli)
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