AFC Notes: Will Campbell, Travis Hunter, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins have shown interest in re-signing DT Benito Jones, but discussions haven’t been characterized as “serious” up to this point.
- Jackson also reports Miami has shown interest in re-signing LB Tyrel Dodson, but it’s unclear if anything will get done.
Jets
- Texas TE Gunnar Helm had formal Combine interviews with seven teams, including the Jets. (Mike Klis)
- Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan said he had a combine meeting with the Jets, per Ryan Dunleavy.
- The Jets had a formal meeting with Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman. (Ryan Fowler)
- Per MLFootball, LSU TE Mason Taylor met with New York formally at the combine.
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant met formally with 12 teams, including the Jets. (Ryan Fowler)
- Louisville CB Quincy Riley met formally with the Jets at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams, including the Jets. (James Crepea)
Patriots
The Patriots are expected to heavily invest in the trenches both in free agency and the draft this off-season, The Athletic’s Chad Graff said.
LSU OT Will Campbell has been a popular mock draft selection to New England, and he very well could end up in Foxborough. Another name to consider is Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, who could fill a need on both sides of the ball for the team.
