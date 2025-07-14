AFC Notes: Will Howard, Devontez Walker, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

as a player to watch going into the second year of his career after establishing himself as a “reliable option” in spring practice. Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said Thrash is constantly working on his development: “He’s had a really strong spring. He is here all the time working on his body. Very intelligent player, can line up in multiple positions which I think is valuable. And then he showed up, he’s caught the ball well and you know the quarterbacks like how he gets open. He finds a way to get open versus zone, versus man.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Devontez Walker is entering the second year of his career after being a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. John Harbaugh praised Walker’s performance in their offseason program and thinks he has a “chance to be really good.”

“Every day, all he does is show up and go 100 miles an hour,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s site. “He’s got a chance to be really good.”

Walker only had one reception for a 21-yard touchdown last season. He called his touchdown a “real big deal for me.”

“I think [that touchdown] meant a lot, especially to the staff,” Walker said. “You know, drafting a guy you believe in and finally get out there and showcase it. I think it kind of turned heads a little bit. It was a real big deal for me.”

Walker is feeling like he can play faster entering 2025.

“Last year, early on, I felt like I wasn’t able to play as fast,” Walker said. “You know, I’m wondering what to do. I’m thinking so much, trying to do everything right, perfect everything. I wasn’t able to go out there and run full speed. This year, I’m able to get lined up and go out there and play as fast as possible.”

Jamison Hensley of ESPN names Walker as a potential surprise player for the Ravens in 2025 after being their “most consistent wide receiver during spring practices.”

Hensley writes that Walker appears to be the “front-runner” for the No. 4 receiver role behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and DeAndre Hopkins.

Steelers

Steelers QB Will Howard is now under the tutelage of veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, who is sharing information with the rookie since joining the team.

“He’s been so awesome to me so far,” Howard told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Obviously, we’ve only gotten to be together for about three days, but I got a really good feeling about him and about this whole QB room. I think we already in this past week meshed really well, hit it off. I think we got a good vibe, good group. Aaron has been so willing to help me. He’s like, ‘Literally, as much or as little as you want me to help you, I’ll be there.’ He’s already given me tips, little things here and there — in the meeting room, on the field, in my drops, different little things. Obviously, I can’t do the things that he can do mechanically, so I don’t want to replicate that too much because that’s pretty unique. But, for the most part, everything I can learn from that guy is invaluable. So I’m like as much as you want to pour into me.”