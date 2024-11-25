AFC Notes: Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson had a great outing in his first game back as a starter in Week 11. Ahead of their Week 12 matchup, Lions HC Dan Campbell praised Richardson and described what makes him so dangerous.

“I think what you saw was, last week, really, [him] at his best,” Campbell said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I’m not even sure you can go back to earlier in the year because I feel like they’ve taken the handcuffs off of him and allowed him to just go, and I think it’s — there’s a lot of things to where, you’ve got to be careful, that’s your guy. You run him too much, he gets hit, he gets injured, he gets — and I think now, all bets are off and we’ve got to get first downs, we’ve got to score touchdowns, and you’ve got to lead us to it.”

“[I]f he is in the pocket and you’ve got your arms around him, trying to bring him to the ground, he’ll just stiff arm you off of him, he’ll just press you off, and then throw it down the field,” Campbell said. “And it’s rare, his strength, his ability to run, and he really does have a nice deep ball, he’s an accurate passer down the field, and I mean deep.”

Texans

Texans DE Derek Barnett was fined $11,176.47 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) in Week 11.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud following the team's loss to the Titans: "It's no secret I haven't been playing well for my standard." (DJ Bien-Aime)

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan praised QB Will Levis following the win over the Texans, saying he played a fantastic game. (Jim Wyatt)

Callahan: "This it the team we are capable of being. Proud of the ways the guys fought. We overcame some things, and it shows a lot of growth" (Wyatt)