AFC Notes: Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts LT Bernhard Raimann is in the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms on Monday. (Joel A. Erickson)

is in the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms on Monday. (Joel A. Erickson) Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen was asked if QB Anthony Richardson will start in Week 9: “We’re evaluating everything.” (Stephen Holder)

was asked if QB will start in Week 9: “We’re evaluating everything.” (Stephen Holder) Holder adds he was suggested they will “stay the course” with Richardson.

Steichen also said Richardson subbing himself out because he needed a break did not factor into their decision to re-evaluate. (James Boyd)

A Colts team source told Stephen Holder the following after Richardson was benched: “We are not quitting on Anthony. That will be the story but that is not the case.”

The Colts worked out ILB Akeem Dent this week, per Aaron Wilson.

Texans

When asked if he’d like to make any additions ahead of the trade deadline, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans responded he likes the players he has.

“We like the guys we have and our guys have been here,” Ryans said, via the team’s YouTube. “They’ve been working, understand how we do things and what we do. We’re excited to see who steps up next.”

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis is getting close to returning from a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for the last two weeks. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan was positive when talking about Levis’ return and believes he will be close enough to full health to get back out there.

“We’ll see where he’s at. I’m optimistic he’s in a better place after some rest,” Callahan said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “He’s probably going to take another day or two of some rest and we’ll see what he looks like Wednesday. So, I can’t comment with any certainty what’ll be the case.”

“But, I’m hopeful that he’s closer to feeling like 100 percent — or as close to that as he can — so he can go out and play.”