AFC Notes: Will Levis, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OL coach Phil Rauscher thinks OL Walker Little understands he’s entering a critical season given 2024 is the final year of his rookie contract.

“Walker’s got good tape. But at the end of the day, I’m sure he’ll be rewarded for what he’s put on tape. It’s not hard to coach Walker,” Rauscher said, via FanNation. “Walker does exactly what you ask him to do and he does really, really well. And I think Walker understands the importance of this season to his personal life, in terms of like, where the contract and different things go.”

Although Rauscher said the tackle positions are “locked up” with Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison, he points out that Little still has an opportunity to give them depth along their offensive line.

“And coach has said this and you know, perception is like you know, the tackle positions are locked up. But like, you know, we’re in a spot where like, the depth chart is open, you know, we got to play the best five, however, that plays out,” Rauscher said.

Rauscher praised Little for always being open to the different duties they ask of him.

“Walker’s played a lot of positions for us since he’s been here and that maybe hasn’t been fair to him, you know what I mean? Like, he’s been to guard, he’s been to there, he’s been to here like, hey, do this, do that. And he’s, you know what, every time he’s said okay, and he goes, and he does it to the best he can. So now that he can kind of put himself in one spot and let’s go. Let’s go compete. Let’s go see where we’re at and see how that plays out.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is fresh off one of the best seasons we’ve ever seen from a rookie quarterback. After his instant dominance in the NFL, Stroud looks to improve at the staples of the offense to create consistently easy yards.

“I want to definitely attack down the field more this year and press guys back, but also take what the defense gives me,” Stroud said. “If it’s a boring play, stick with the boring stuff and just be efficient with that. Those are all things I can get better at.”

Titans

After a developmental year in Tennessee where QB Will Levis took his first-ever NFL snaps, he talked about their goals heading into the 2024 season.

“We want to make a playoff run,” Levis said, via CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo. “That’s the biggest goal for us. Obviously, every team’s goal is going to win a Super Bowl . . . but we’re going to take it one game at a time. We know we’ve got a tough schedule, and all we want to do is is play within ourselves, learn from each other, love each other, and prove a lot of people wrong. We know that there’s a lot of doubters out there that don’t think that we’re gonna be worth anything this year.”