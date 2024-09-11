AFC Notes: Will Levis, Davis Mills, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Texans

Texans backup QB Davis Mills signed a one-year extension to keep him with the team through the 2025 season. Houston starting QB C.J. Stroud expressed how happy he is for Mills and explained their dynamic.

“Davis and I have created a great relationship. He’s definitely helped me out a ton,” Stroud said, via Cole Thompson of the Texans Wire. “We have our little dinners and what not, and just being able to talk to him and his wife, to see where they come from, and just really having that brotherhood and fellowship has been amazing in that quarterback room.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans talked about why they wanted to get a new deal done.

“Davis had a really great training camp, saw big-time improvement from last year to this year,” Ryans added. “Thought he handled camp really well, playing some of his best ball in training camp, and he went out and proved it in the snaps he was able to get in the preseason.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Mills’ one-year extension has a base value of $5 million, $6.566 million guaranteed over two years, and a $2.016 million signing bonus. The deal includes base salaries of $2 million $3.6 million and $250k in per-game active roster bonuses per year.

The 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed and $2.3 million of his 2025 base salary is guaranteed. (Wilson)

Titans

The Titans blew a lead in their Week 1 loss to the Bears where Chicago didn’t score an offensive touchdown. Tennessee QB Will Levis takes all the blame for the game-altering pick-six and knows he needs to avoid mistakes like that going forward.

“That was just a bonehead play,” Levis said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “It’s gut-wrenching. I can’t remember a game in my career where I feel like I blatantly, kind of handed it over to [the other team], and it’s hard for me to deal with that.”

Titans HC Brian Callahan talked about Levis’ performance: “The INT was a really poor decision. The right thing was to take a sack. We’ve just not to not make a bad play worse. Tough lesson to learn, but he has to learn it.” (Terry McCormick)

