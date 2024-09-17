AFC Notes: Will Levis, Doug Pederson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts DL DeForest Buckner suffered an ankle sprain and is doubtful to play Week 3 against the Bears, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

suffered an ankle sprain and is doubtful to play Week 3 against the Bears, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds X-rays were negative and an MRI coming soon but they don’t believe it to be serious.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Indianapolis first-round DE Laiatu Latu “should be fine” with a hip injury and is undergoing tests on Monday.

“should be fine” with a hip injury and is undergoing tests on Monday. Colts HC Shane Steichen mentioned RB Jonathan Taylor didn’t play in the fourth quarter because they were throwing the ball more. (Mike Chappell)

mentioned RB didn’t play in the fourth quarter because they were throwing the ball more. (Mike Chappell) Colts LB Zaire Franklin was fined $22,511 for Unnecessary Roughness from Week 1.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson believes the team is too talented offensively to not be able to convert more consistently.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s not who we are,” Pederson said, via PFT. “Guys, coaches, players work too hard during the week. Listen, that’s a good defense. A really good defense. Probably one of the best in the league. If there’s a measuring stick, then we didn’t measure up very well today. Something we’ve got to look at. There’s too much talent, I think. There’s signs of it, but just not consistent enough.”

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis had a crucial turnover which took away a scoring chance leading to their second-straight loss to open the year. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan stated his displeasure with the decision and discussed how Levis has to improve in those moments.

“I think the camera got it pretty clear, if I had to guess,” Callahan said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Yeah, I was upset. It was dumb. It was the same exact thing he did last week, and it cost us points in the red zone. That is what it is. He’s a grown-up, and he knows better. I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably needed it.”

“We can’t have it. He’s got to protect our team better. He’s got to protect the ball better. It’s inexcusable to do those types of things.”

Callahan reiterated his belief in Levis despite a tough start to the season.

“I got plenty confidence in Will. I believe in everything he’s done so far. We just got to keep working to get better. And he’s made some mistakes that are costly. And I think he’s learning from them. It’s a painful lesson and there’s things that I’m learning about him that are helping me call the game better for him. We’re just going to keep at it.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Titans RB Tyjae Spears‘ injury is not expected to be major.

injury is not expected to be major. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan on QB Will Levis‘ late turnover: “Still upset about the Will Levis mistake near goalline, and don’t regret getting on him. I coach Will hard, but love him hard, too. It’s part of coaching.” (Jim Wyatt)