AFC Notes: Will Levis, Doug Pederson, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars’ offensive line ranked bottom 10 in both run blocking and pass blocking grade in 2023, according to PFF. Despite the tough year, HC Doug Pederson seems to have confidence in the guys they have on the roster.

“We really feel comfortable with the guys we have there, we just have to get back to what they do best,” Pederson said, via an interview with NFL.com at the Combine. “To me, that’s kind of simplifying, put it on their shoulders, but at the same time, as coaches, putting them in position to just go out and execute.”

“If you think about it, Cam, Ezra [Cleveland], Luke, Brandon and [Anton Harrison] played one game together. We didn’t have consistency; we didn’t have continuity. That affects five guys up front. That’s what we have to get back to, we have to get back to a little bit more consistency there.”

Jacksonville has met with Washington WR Rome Odunze at the Combine. (Ian Rapoport)

Texans

Texans LB Blake Cashman had a strong season in 2023 and is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason. While he would welcome a return to Houston in 2024, he plans to give other suitors a chance to make their pitch.

“I’m excited to hear what different teams have to say, and hopefully the Texans come back and have a good conversation with me,” Cashman said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “There’s a lot to look forward to — whether that be in Houston or another team. I’m excited for my greatest opportunity I’ve had in my entire football career. I hope to walk in and be looked at and valued as a guy who will be a starting linebacker.”

Aaron Wilson reports Titans free agent LB Azeez Al-Shaair has an interest in joining the Texans to reunite with HC DeMeco Ryans. With Cashman expected to have a “healthy market” in free agency, the Texans could look to Al-Shaair as a replacement.

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon credited QB Will Levis for taking advantage of his opportunity to play while emphasizing the importance of creating consistency for him.

“He spent the earlier part of the [2023] season as the inactive third, and then when he got his opportunity to play, he took off and ran with it,” Carthon said, via PFT. “So, for him, it’s continuing to get time on task, and especially now coming into a new offense, getting him in that, getting him knowledgeable of it. And for Will, it’s about creating that consistency. When he was at Kentucky, he had multiple offensive coordinators. I think he may have had the same offense maybe twice in his career. We want to be able to create that consistency for him, get him used to making calls, and get him to where he’s making all the calls and checks up front.”