AFC Notes: Will Levis, Jelani Woods, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

According to Joel Erickson, Colts TE Jelani Woods is expected to undergo surgery on his turf toe injury.

Ian Rapoport confirmed Woods is expected to have surgery and is out indefinitely.

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Texans TE/FB Dalton Keene suffered a torn ACL in their preseason game against the Giants and will miss the entire 2024 season.

suffered a torn ACL in their preseason game against the Giants and will miss the entire 2024 season. Texans S Jimmie Ward‘s one-year, $10.508 million extension includes a $5.25 million signing bonus and $8.75 million total guaranteed. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis made his NFL debut last season and showed glimpses of promise through his first starts. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan detailed his relationship with Levis and how he’s trying to maximize Levis’ potential.

“My relationship with [Will], his relationship with me and [offensive coordinator] Nick [Holz] and [quarterbacks coach] Bo [Hardegree] is going to be really a critical factor in our success,” Callahan said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “And I wanted to make sure that he feels like he has input and ownership into that process. And we can kind of build it from there and hope that he gives me the same kind of feedback I need from him — particularly when you’re talking about plays and what you like and how you like it.”

“We don’t really hold back. Point out what’s wrong, what needs to be better, how it can be better. It’s always going to be about being critical and being honest, taking the criticism for what it is and then offering a solution to how it can be better.”