AFC Notes: Will Levis, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen confirmed RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) will miss time with his injury but is unsure of his timetable of recovery, via Kevin Bowen.

confirmed RB (thumb) will miss time with his injury but is unsure of his timetable of recovery, via Kevin Bowen. Steichen added they aren’t considering placing Taylor on injured reserve, via Joel Erickson.

Steichen said RB Trey Sermon will be their primary backup, per George Bremer.

will be their primary backup, per George Bremer. Steichen mentions C Ryan Kelly is still in the league’s concussion protocol, via Mike Chappell.

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports Texans LG Tytus Howard has been trying to manage his knee injury for multiple weeks, but his patellar tendon got “much worse” in Week 12 against the Jaguars.

has been trying to manage his knee injury for multiple weeks, but his patellar tendon got “much worse” in Week 12 against the Jaguars. According to Wilson, there is “optimism” about WR Tank Dell (calf) being available for Week 13 after not practicing on Wednesday.

(calf) being available for Week 13 after not practicing on Wednesday. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said recently promoted CB Desmond King has had an open mindset since joining the team: “He did a good job for us last week. His mindset is whatever you need me to do coach.” (Wilson)

said recently promoted CB has had an open mindset since joining the team: “He did a good job for us last week. His mindset is whatever you need me to do coach.” (Wilson) As for releasing CB Shaquill Griffin, Ryans said the cornerback wanted an opportunity to play elsewhere: “Conversation with Shaq wanted to give him an opportunity to play more somewhere else.”

Titans

Ahead of their Week 13 game against the Colts, Titans second-round QB Will Levis said there was a point he felt there was a “good chance” he’d be selected by Indianapolis at No. 4 overall before they chose Anthony Richardson.

“I thought there was definitely a shot I’d be going there. Right up until draft day, I think both Anthony and I were like, ‘Who’s it gonna be?’ I thought there was a good chance but it didn’t work out. Luckily, I ended up here,” via Turron Davenport.

Titans WR Treylon Burks (concussion) returned to Wednesday’s practice for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 9, via Jim Wyatt.