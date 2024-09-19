AFC Notes: Will Levis, Josh Downs, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Jaguars

Jaguars second-round DT Maason Smith was a healthy inactive for Week 2 against the Browns. Jacksonville HC Doug Pederson outlined why Smith didn’t dress and cited veteran linemen Jeremiah Ledbetter and Esezi Otomewo as big reasons.

“Yeah, you know, it’s you got 53 players each week, and I get a chance to select the 48 and obviously I, you know, visit with the defensive staff, and it kind of goes too off of the prior week. So it’s not necessarily what Mason did,” Pederson said, via SI.com’s John Shipley.

“I think guys like Big O and Jeremiah also had good weeks of preparation and practice and it’s just an opportunity for Mason to learn and, and, you know, put himself in a position this week to try to be, to be elevated. So it was nothing that he didn’t do. I just think it was a fact that Jeremiah and Big O had opportunities to be up this week.”

Titans

The reaction of Titans HC Brian Callahan to the second straight week of QB Will Levis blindly hurling the ball into a turnover went viral, with the usually even-keeled Callahan screaming the same question at Levis that everyone watching the play was thinking. However, there are no hurt feelings from Levis.

“He told us straight off, he’s not a yeller and screamer, but he can be and there’s certain situations that allow for that, and that definitely was one of those situations,” Levis said via Pro Football Talk. “I didn’t bat an eye at it. I took the coaching. I was yelling at myself in my head the same way he was yelling at me. I know it’s an emotional response that we all have after things like that. We were right back to it, and he had confidence in me on the next play taking that shot. That was cool to feel, coming back on the field after that turnover, even though we had another one after that. I don’t have any problem with how he handled himself.”