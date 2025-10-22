AFC Notes: Woody Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Mike McDaniel, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa was benched in their Week 7 loss to the Browns. McDaniel said he still believes in Tagovailoa and they are both eager to turn things around: "I think there's zero uncertainty in Tua in my belief in him. I think we're both eager to do better at our jobs and we're both trusting in each other to respond to do what's necessary for the team to do better." (Louis-Jacques)

The Dolphins hosted TE Chris Myarick for a visit on Tuesday, per the NFL Transactions wire. They later announced that they were signing the veteran tight end to the practice squad.

Jets

The Jets trudge along at 0-6, notably benching QB Justin Fields in Week 7’s loss to the Panthers. New York owner Woody Johnson expressed confidence in HC Aaron Glenn but pointed out that they need better talent at the quarterback position.

“It’s hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that he’s got. I mean, he has ability, but something just is not jiving. … You have to play consistently at that position, and that’s what we’re going to try to do for the remainder of the season,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Johnson summed up their offensive woes, noting that their inability to pass is impacting the run.

“The offense is just not clicking, and you can’t run the ball if you can’t pass the ball,” Johnson said. “That’s football 101.”

Johnson added that he doesn’t regret moving on from Aaron Rodgers.

“I never look back,” Johnson said. “You have to look forward to football. Even when you cut players, they could be a Hall of Famer. You just never know. But Aaron’s playing great now. He’s in a situation that’s working for him.”

expressed his belief in HC : “I do believe in Aaron. … if I were a player I’d respond to him. There’s no BS, there’s no agendas.” (Ian Rapoport) He explained why he feels Glenn can get things on track: “He’s turning around parts of it. It’s hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that he’s got. He has the ability but something is just not jibing. If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you’re going to see similar results.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Johnson was asked what he would say to fans who have lost hope: “If they’re a true Jets fan, that’s not a question you ask. They’ve been at it for a long time. They know exactly what’s going on. I think they’re the smartest fans in the world because they know what’s going on.” (Rosenblatt)

Johnson on not signing RB Breece Hall to an extension: “I’m not going to speculate on Breece, but I think it’s very important we signed the other two guys. Yeah, they’re great talents and I’ve been around them for a while and they’re way up there.” (Rich Cimini)