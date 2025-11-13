AFC Notes: Woody Johnson, Justin Fields, Mike McDaniel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said that the team potentially playing for HC Mike McDaniels‘ job isn’t on their mind.

“You know, I understand the question,” Tagovailoa said, via PFT. “I know there’s a lot of talk outside about certain individuals, certain people. But I think more so with last week’s game, I think it shows the togetherness of our team. And I don’t think it’s anyone playing for themselves. More so, it really is everyone playing for each other — everyone having to do their job, having the conviction to do their job, and each individual trusting that if I do my job, I’ve got to trust that this guy is going to do his job as well and not try to play hero ball where [it’s], alright, I don’t know if he’s going to do that, so I’m going to go out of my job, out of my way to maybe do his. Then when he does his and you don’t do yours, I think that’s where things fall apart where we’ve got to play with conviction, we just continue to stick together, play together, and I don’t think anyone’s worried about any of that external noise when it comes to that.

“When we play this game, we know what we sign up for. And we know this is a business as well. We want to play for each other. We’re going to do everything we can — we don’t prepare to go out there and think, hey we want to do bad, we want to lose this game. No, we go out there with our hearts, with our minds for war — like that’s what it is, essentially. So, yeah.”

The Dolphins have parted ways with co-directors of player personnel Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt. (Tom Pelissero)

Jets

Former Jets QB Jordan Travis commented on the criticism that owner Woody Johnson had for QB Justin Fields, and noted a similar experience he had after being drafted yet never playing due to injury.

“I gotta tell you, that guy, no disrespect, but there were things said to me, not obviously to that point because I never got on the field to play, but about my leg,” Travis said. “Like, just slick comments, I don’t know if he was trying to be slick about it. You know how some older people just say whatever comes to their mind, and it kind of made me feel a certain type of way. ‘You ever gonna get healthy?’ And I’m just like, ‘Damn.’ Not like, ‘How are you feeling?’ Never that, it was always comments like that. It kind of upset me, but kind of rolled over my head.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says, based on everything he’s heard from the Jets, Fields will be the starter on Thursday night. However, he might have a short leash, and the mini bye before New York’s next game could be an opportunity for them to turn to veteran QB Tyrod Taylor .

. Graziano notes Taylor is healthy now after a knee issue, and the Jets believe he could be more effective passing downfield than Fields has been.

Patriots

Patriots DT Khyiris Tonga appeared in eight offensive snaps as New England’s fullback in Week 10’s win over the Buccaneers. Tonga said he initially thought their coaching staff was joking about using him on offense, but he is ready to do whatever is asked of him.

“It was just a joke,” Tonga said, via Mark Daniels of Masslive.com. “‘Alright, get ready. If we ever put you in goal line, can you do it?’ Jokingly, I said yes, and next thing you know, I’m over here sitting with the o-line, looking at d-line fronts. It’s fun. I enjoy it. The trust they’ve got in me, I’m grateful to have it. I’m just trying to do whatever they ask me to do.”

Patriots G Michael Onwenu praised Tonga’s work ethic and has confidence whenever the usual defensive tackle is on the field for their offensive unit.

“It’s a good feeling,” Onwenu said. “I feel like he’s definitely a hard worker and competitor. Anytime he’s out there, I know something good’s going to happen.”

Tonga was a key part of RB TreVeyon Henderson‘s 69-yard touchdown run as his lead blocker, leaving five Buccaneers defenders on the ground.

“I saw a picture of it – five dudes on the ground,” Henderson said. “Man, I really appreciate Tonga. I know that’s not an easy job to do, playing both sides and on special teams. I got a lot of respect for him.”