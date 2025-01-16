AFC Notes: Xavier Worthy, Broncos, Chiefs, Texans

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton believes the team is a lot closer this year than they were this time last year.

“We’re a lot closer than we were at this time a year ago,” Payton said, via PFT. “That was misery, sorrow, drudgery — give me some other adjectives — just, that was brutal. Let’s say that.”

Chiefs

Chiefs first-round WR Xavier Worthy thanks the veteran receivers in the locker room for helping him improve in his first season as the team heads into their first playoff game against the Texans.

“I feel like just understanding the game, where being around guys that have been around and did it against the good corner,” Worthy said, via ChiefsWire.com. “So getting it from them and understanding their knowledge of how to do it just helped me evolve as a player.”

“He’s really route savvy,” Worthy added on WR DeAndre Hopkins. “He played in the league for a long time and understands it also; Hollywood Brown, a guy similar to me, is small in frame, sort of telling you how to run routes against guys, bigger guys, smart guys. It helped a lot.”

Texans

Texans DL Denico Autry had a big sack and blocked an extra point in Houston’s 31-12 win over the Chargers in the AFC Wildcard Round. DeMeco Ryans praised Autry for battling through adversity throughout the season and is “hitting his stride.”

“Seeing Autry and the season that he’s had through all the ups and downs of missing time, just seeing him just stay with it, I couldn’t be more proud of a guy,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “Could’ve went left a couple times, but he’s stayed with it. He’s been very persistent and you talk about a tough man who’s been through a lot, a lot of adversity, he’s overcome it and I think, right now, he’s just hitting his stride.”

Ryan mentioned how Autry was productive against the run and pass versus Los Angeles.

“Watching him this last week versus the Chargers, seeing how effective he was not only in the passing game, but also in the running game, seeing him play with power, seeing him change the game for us on special teams, that was our vision when we decided to sign Denico. And he’s a big-time player for us and when he’s healthy, when he’s on, he’s a lot to deal with. And you throw him in the mix with our other guys, it makes us a very tough front. So, really proud of Denico just for him continuing to persevere through all the ups and downs of the season to be at this point right now, to be at his best when we need his best, it’s really great to see him come through.”

Texans ST coordinator Frank Ross pointed out how Autry has been a missing piece to their field goal defense.

“The other half of it is no one has mentioned Denico Autry,” Ross said. “We have been working our tails off to try and knock down a kick. Have been missing him in there and he finally gets in there to do it and what a bigger moment. Just steal the momentum right back.”