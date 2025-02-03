AFC Notes: Xavier Worthy, Coaching Staff Changes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Chargers safeties coach Chris O’Leary is expected to become Western Michigan’s defensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

is expected to become Western Michigan’s defensive coordinator for the 2025 season. Jeremy Fowler reports the Raiders requested to interview Sanjay Lal for a pass-game coordinator/WR coach role but the Chargers blocked it.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy has become a go-to option for the team this offseason. He spoke about his mindset of proving the doubters wrong as he arrived in New Orleans with his teammates for the Super Bowl.

“Just my mentality, I go out there just trying to prove everybody wrong. I was coming into the season doubted.” Worthy said, via ChiefsWire.com. “Everybody said he’s not fit to be a big-time receiver, he’s too small, he’s injury prone. I feel like I proved everybody wrong, and I’m going to continue to prove everybody wrong. This is my first time stepping up and just being a guy that Pat (Patrick Mahomes) could rely on. Just having that, and having the leadership of the guys that actually went down, they’ve been helping me, leading me throughout the way, so it’s amazing just to have them on the journey.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (taunting) was fined $11,255 for his actions in the Conference Championship game.

Raiders

Yogi Roth reports that the Raiders are hiring the son of HC Pete Carroll, Brennan Carroll, as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator.