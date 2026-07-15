AFC Notes: Zach Allen, Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

The Broncos recorded 68 sacks as a team in 2025, which was just shy of the franchise record of 72. Veteran DL Zach Allen is confident the team will break that sack record this year with their defensive scheme and strong roster.

“In this league, you’ve kind of always got to keep on finding ways to get better and adjusting and all that,” Allen said, via the Denver Post. “It also helps when you’ve got V.J. [defensive coordinator Vance Joseph] dialing stuff up that helps us get one-on-ones. We’ve got a lot of good guys and that’s going to create a lot of opportunities for people. We came close to the sack record last year and we fully expect to break it this year.”

Broncos

As for the league’s best edge rushers, Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto earned a spot on Fowler’s list: “He’s got maybe the best get-off in the league. Serious closing speed. He’s on the quarterback as soon as the ball’s snapped. Good spin move and excellent lower-body flexibility,” said one NFL talent evaluator.

earned a spot on Fowler’s list: “He’s got maybe the best get-off in the league. Serious closing speed. He’s on the quarterback as soon as the ball’s snapped. Good spin move and excellent lower-body flexibility,” said one NFL talent evaluator. Fowler’s defensive interior list saw DT Zach Allen earn his flowers after a great 2025 season: “His get-off and his relentless effort make him productive. He’s really good in those two areas.”

earn his flowers after a great 2025 season: “His get-off and his relentless effort make him productive. He’s really good in those two areas.” At cornerback, Patrick Surtain II obviously took the top spot, with one veteran coordinator stating the case for the former Defensive Player of the Year: “It’s not close. A generational player. Watch the AFC Championship Game. He was the best player on the field by far. If you went into a lab and made the ideal cornerback, it’d be Patrick Surtain.”

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert was ranked among the league’s best on Jeremy Fowler‘s list, with the following statement coming from an NFL personnel executive: “If you’re picking quarterbacks to build around, you’re still taking him pretty high. There’s a reason the Chargers’ OC job was the best one available — because of the quarterback. McDaniel should be able to streamline some things for him and manufacture some layup first downs for him.”

was ranked among the league’s best on Jeremy Fowler‘s list, with the following statement coming from an NFL personnel executive: “If you’re picking quarterbacks to build around, you’re still taking him pretty high. There’s a reason the Chargers’ OC job was the best one available — because of the quarterback. McDaniel should be able to streamline some things for him and manufacture some layup first downs for him.” “He plays young,” an NFL coordinator added. “He’s incredibly talented and has made progress, but he doesn’t have the maturity level of the other guys as far as how he runs the overall operation and mastery of the position.”

Jeremy Fowler ranked the league’s top offensive tackles, with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater receiving mentions from anonymous execs: “He will be the next Lane Johnson at right tackle,” an NFC executive said of Alt. “Rare combo of size, strength and agility. He’s going to be a problem for a long time. He’s got everything you need.”

and receiving mentions from anonymous execs: “He will be the next at right tackle,” an NFC executive said of Alt. “Rare combo of size, strength and agility. He’s going to be a problem for a long time. He’s got everything you need.” “He’s absolutely a top-10 tackle. He’ll be back on it next year, I believe.” said one NFC executive on Slater.