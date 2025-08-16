AFC Notes: Zach Allen, Najee Harris, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DE Zach Allen signed a four-year, $102 million contract extension in recent weeks but still hasn’t splurged any of his new money. He mentioned that their entire team is focused on the season ahead.

“No, we’re in training camp right now, so I think, what was it, signed it on a Saturday? Sunday was the off day, I needed my rest, and we were back at it on Monday,” Allen said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, no, no splurging yet. Yeah, I don’t know. Honestly, it is a blessing, but the cool thing about this group is everybody’s just so focused on the work and all that other stuff. We’ll wait till the offseason to have some fun with it.”

Allen said their defense is proving to be a “cohesive group.”

“It’s a really close, cohesive group,” Allen said. “We genuinely enjoy each other’s success and being with each other. So I’m just really blessed and fortunate to be with this group. And every day we have the right attitude about trying to get better, find new things to improve on. So, yeah, hopefully we just keep on getting better.”

Chargers

Chargers OC Greg Roman said that the team will continue to use a rotation at running back, even if RB Najee Harris isn’t able to suit up.

“There will be rotation no matter what happens. The day of the one running back taking every rep, it’s kinda gone the way of the prehistoric creatures,” Roman said, via Chargers Wire.

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll said it’s been fun to watch international rookie OL Laki Tasi, who has never played a football game in his life, develop and grow into his large frame.

“Yeah, it was important to me to celebrate the fact that he’s playing in his first football game in his life,” Carroll said, via Raiders Wire. “And so you see him go out for the coin toss representing the rooks with the other captains that were game captains, and the fact that he played in the game and did some positive things, that’s a long, long ways to come. Most of us played football when we were 10 years old. He started a couple months ago, and so it was exciting to see him do something and have fun out there, and I saw a little celebration after a good block. And to me, it’s a real treasure just to watch him just develop.“