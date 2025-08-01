AFC Notes: Zach Sieler, Dolphins, Jets

Zach Sieler

Dolphins DE Zach Sieler has no issues with the state of his contract negotiations with the team and is more focused on the field. He did add that he felt there was a mutual respect between himself, his agents, and the team.

“Obviously, all that stuff is between me and the team,” Sieler told reporters, via DolphinsWire.com. “What I really care about is getting out there on the field with the guys and building that camaraderie and leadership with them. I do feel that respect coming, and I feel like I’ve earned it; I know I’ve earned it. I know I have the best years ahead of me. I didn’t play for three years in the NFL. I only played two and a half in college. So, you really think about it like I got less years under my belt than some rookies do. So, I really feel like my best years are ahead of me, and I have all that knowledge and experience from the last seven years.”

“God’s blessed me with amazing seasons here in Miami,” Sieler continued. “I’m so fortunate to have had the time I’ve had here, and to continue to have it here. Getting to play next to KG [Kenneth Grant], JP [Jaelan Phillips] again, [Bradley] Chubb, Chop [Robinson], all those guys, it’s so good to be out there with those guys. … It’s so nice to be here, get into a routine again, and really start to build that camaraderie, be with the guys again. So, it’s been a blessing. I have my path and my journey and I think that I’ve prayed about it a bunch, talked to my wife, talked to my family. At the end of the day, I’m going to be me. What got me to this point, what’s gotten me here so far, that’s what I’m going to do every day. That’s how I take this approach. What it really came down to is being able to get here. The season’s right around the corner, four or five weeks away, and I want to be out here and be with the guys, like I talked about earlier. We’re not there yet. I’m not going to speculate. Right now, I’m out there with these guys. I’m going to keep being out there with these guys, and we’re going to keep growing as a unit.”

Dolphins

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports second-year OL Bayron Matos was released from Jackson Memorial Hospital on July 29 after being admitted following the first day of training camp on July 23.

Jets

Jets G John Simpson said he’s excited to be a part of a running-oriented offensive system and feels it’s a “strong suit” to his playing style.

“I’m excited,” Simpson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “I’m really excited. I love running the ball, man. That’s my strong suit. I’m excited for the opportunity to come out here and just run the ball. If we can run the ball we’re gonna win a lot of games.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn thinks RB Braelon Allen is going to wear down opposing defenses.

“Braelon is a 240-pound man that’s always falling forward,” Glenn said. “That’s where he’s going to make his money … it’s going to weigh on defensive players.”

As for second-round TE Mason Taylor, WR Garrett Wilson praised his playmaking ability as a tight end.

“He’s got great hands, he finds a way to be open when he needs to be,” Wilson said. “The ball finds him and he makes a play, which for a position like that he’s as good as I’ve seen at making a play, finishing a play, being open. I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him. He’s really going to help us this year — he came in ready.”