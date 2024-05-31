AFC Notes: Zach Wilson, Marquise Brown, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Zach Wilson commented on being traded to Denver from the Jets, who originally selected him with the second overall pick in the draft. It was a tumultuous journey for the young quarterback who fell from grace in the Big Apple and will now get a second chance in Colorado.

“I feel like you learn the most when things don’t always go the best,” Wilson said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “So you bank those reps. You learn from them and three years of things being challenging you can learn a lot of things. Hopefully, I can carry those with me.”

“Obviously, there’s bittersweet moments in everything,” Wilson added on the trade. “I was grateful for my experiences there and the guys. I miss the guys out there and everything, too. But at the same time, a fresh start is good. I’m excited to attack a new challenge.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs signed WR Marquise Brown in free agency to add a vertical threat who can stretch the field and open their offense. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes described what he likes about Brown’s profile so far.

“I’ve seen it the entire offseason from working in Texas to here,” Mahomes said, via Logan Lazarczyk of the Chiefs Wire. “I remember the first day I told guys like Drue [Tranquill], he [Marquise Brown] tracks the ball well and he can really go. I’m giving him chances down the field, and he’s making the plays happen. The more plays he makes, the more we’ll continue to give him those chances. [He’s] a good addition to our offense.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce hopes the level of talent in the building promotes competition to push players to their best every day.

“I want competition in every room,” Pierce said, via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire. “I want guys to be looking around and say, ‘Man, I can’t have a bad day.’ There’s no such thing as having a bad day.”