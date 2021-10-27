AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig.
- Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about the NFL being a business when he showed up to training camp overweight. (Ben Baby)
- The Bengals hosted LB Tahir Whitehead for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Browns
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Browns and Ravens are two teams who could be interested in Eagles OT Andre Dillard given their injury issues at offensive tackle.
- Browns QB Baker Mayfield feels “completely confident” that he’ll be able to finish the season at a high level despite his labrum injury. (Scott Petrak)
- Mayfield said it is a “possibility” that he’ll play in Week 8. (Nate Ulrich)
- Mayfield said surgery is not a “foregone conclusion” and they will re-evaluate his non-throwing shoulder injury somewhere “down the road.” (Nate Ulrich)
- As for the possibility of Mayfield shutting down for the season, the quarterback said that hasn’t been discussed. (Nate Ulrich)
- Browns RB Nick Chubb (calf) said he’s hopeful to play in Week 8 and will see how he feels in practice: “I hope so. … we’ll see how this week goes…” (Jake Trotter)
- Browns RT Jack Conklin (knee) said he’s ready to play in Week 8. (Scott Petrak)
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec thinks the Ravens might be amenable to trading OLB Jaylon Ferguson to a team looking for a developmental pass rusher in return for a late-round pick.
Steelers
- The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly says Steelers RB Benny Snell would likely be available for trade if any team is interested.
- Pittsburgh could also look to deal CB Ahkello Witherspoon even after trading for him earlier this season, per Kaboly, as he hasn’t cracked the rotation yet.
- Despite reports the Steelers have engaged in trade talks regarding OLB Melvin Ingram, the Athletic’s Ed Bouchette is skeptical that they trade him away when he’s a key role player and Pittsburgh is always looking to win now.
- Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said the bye week helped him recover from his hip and shoulder injuries: “It was very nice to have some time to rest, relax and get it back.” (Brooke Pryor)
