AFC Rumors: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Broncos eat some of CB Kyle Fuller‘s remaining salary to facilitate a trade, with the Bills a potential landing spot to monitor.
- The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider writes that it’s pretty clear the Broncos have moved on from QB Drew Lock. They started a battered Bridgewater over a fully healthy Lock last Thursday and Kosmider points out Lock didn’t seem like he was ready to play in his relief work in Week 4.
- He adds he expects Denver to move on from Lock this offseason but it could be sooner if a deal emerges.
- Kosmider notes that the Broncos are set to get CB Michael Ojemudia back from injured reserve, which means it makes even more sense to trade Fuller.
- According to KUSA’s Mike Klis, Broncos OLB Malik Reed missed Tuesday’s practice due to a minor groin injury but he’s expected to play in Week 8.
- Broncos HC Vic Fangio said OLB Von Miller is considered day-to-day due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 7. (Ben Standig)
- Regarding Fuller not playing in Week 7 despite being listed on the active roster, Fangio noted the cornerback is responding well: “He’s not happy, but he’s not a malcontent either.” (Mike Klis)
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Chiefs are looking to add a pass rusher and Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram could be a target.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says that if Raiders QB Derek Carr continues to play as well as he has, expect a contract extension, potentially a very lucrative one, to be at the top of the agenda for whoever is making the football decisions in 2022, which is currently the final year of Carr’s deal.
- Raiders’ owner Mark Davis voiced frustration on Wednesday over how the NFL handled former HC Jon Gruden’s emails, calling it a “timing issue.” (Tom Pelissero)
- Davis added that the league may have had Gruden’s emails “for months” and feels their organization could’ve processed the situation better if they were made aware sooner.
- When asked if he feels that they’ve been treated unfairly, Davis responded: “We’re Raiders. We’re used to this.”
- Davis said they are not focused on the Raiders’ upcoming search for a head coach and feels interim HC Rich Bisaccia is doing well: “We’re trying to win this season. Rich Bisaccia’s a really good coach.” (Pat Leonard)
- As for Raiders GM Mike Mayock‘s future, Davis said there is “no reason” that they will move on from Mayock in the immediate future: “Mike is the general manager of the Raiders … and there is no reason why he shouldn’t be in the future.”
- Davis said he’s spoken to Gruden since his resignation and said the former coach is “really hurt” by what transpired but understands the ramifications from his actions: “He’s hurt. He’s really hurt. And I understand that. But he understands the ramifications of what he said.” (Tom Pelissero)
