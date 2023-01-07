AFC Rumors: Browns, Colts, Texans, Lovie Smith

Browns
- Albert Breer could see changes coming to the Browns’ defensive coaching staff next year after a disappointing 2022 season.
- Browns OL James Hudson is looking forward to going against Steelers LB T.J. Watt once more, calling his first experience a “huge teaching point” and adding: “That guy that was out there on that field last year wasn’t me. I didn’t feel like me at all.” (Ashley Bastock)
Colts
- Albert Breer of SI.com expects the Colts to retain GM Chris Ballard, despite firing Frank Reich midseason.
- As for the head coach search, Breer admits it’s “anyone’s guess” which way Colts owner Jim Irsay goes.
- Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh has ties to Irsay and Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds.
- Another name to watch for Indianapolis, per Breer, could be Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
- Breer adds that he can’t totally rule out Jeff Saturday returning, but it still seems unlikely.
- Breer doesn’t think the Colts’ job will appeal to Sean Payton due to the quarterback questions long term.
Texans
- Albert Breer mentions that the main question for the Texans this offseason is whether GM Nick Caserio returns with the same level of power over the team as he’s had the last two years.
- As for Lovie Smith, Breer mentions that are a lot of internal questions about his status, even though the team has played hard for him.
- Breer thinks there’s a case Houston moves on from Smith and targets Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans or former Dolphins HC Brian Flores.
