AFC Rumors: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Justin Fields

Browns

Chargers WR Mike Williams is a strong candidate to be cut this offseason, and plenty of teams would have interest if he becomes available. Browns QB Deshaun Watson and Williams played together at Clemson and it’s possible Cleveland could make sense as a landing spot.

“The Chargers can save $20 million by cutting him. If they do, the Browns would likely be intrigued,” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes. “He’s turning 30 in October, but still has plenty left in the tank, and has natural chemistry with Watson, which is something he could really use.”

Jason La Canfora reports that the Browns have made it clear that they are open to trading one of their top cornerbacks.

La Canfora explains that the Browns are trying to “balance salaries after years of heavy spending.”

Ravens

SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the Ravens are the best landing spot for Titans RB Derrick Henry.

Steelers

Jason La Canfora spoke with a GM and a personnel executive who both believe Justin Fields could end up with the Steelers by next week.

“I think the best deal they can make is with Pittsburgh,” the executive said of the Bears.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic believes “there’s a good chance” the Steelers bring in former Dolphins LB Jerome Baker.