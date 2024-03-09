AFC Rumors: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Justin Fields

Browns
Chargers WR Mike Williams is a strong candidate to be cut this offseason, and plenty of teams would have interest if he becomes available. Browns QB Deshaun Watson and Williams played together at Clemson and it’s possible Cleveland could make sense as a landing spot.
“The Chargers can save $20 million by cutting him. If they do, the Browns would likely be intrigued,” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes. “He’s turning 30 in October, but still has plenty left in the tank, and has natural chemistry with Watson, which is something he could really use.”
- Jason La Canfora reports that the Browns have made it clear that they are open to trading one of their top cornerbacks.
- La Canfora explains that the Browns are trying to “balance salaries after years of heavy spending.”
Ravens
- According to Jason La Canfora, the Ravens are “trawling the lower tiers” of the running back market which could include players such as Zack Moss and D’Andre Swift.
- La Canfora mentions that “many executives” predicted that Ravens LB Patrick Queen will sign with the Seahawks this offseason.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec did a stay-or-go exercise with the Ravens’ 20 pending free agents. Among the highlights that he thought the Ravens had the best chance to keep were OLB Jadeveon Clowney, LB Malik Harrison and CB Ronald Darby.
- The list of players Zrebiec thinks are more likely to be playing elsewhere in 2024 includes WR Odell Beckham Jr., LB Patrick Queen, RB Dalvin Cook, S Geno Stone, G Kevin Zeitler, G John Simpson, RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Gus Edwards, WR Devin Duvernay and QB Tyler Huntley.
- SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the Ravens are the best landing spot for Titans RB Derrick Henry.
Steelers
Jason La Canfora spoke with a GM and a personnel executive who both believe Justin Fields could end up with the Steelers by next week.
“I think the best deal they can make is with Pittsburgh,” the executive said of the Bears.
- ESPN’s Brooke Pryor thinks it’s unlikely the team will pursue a “big-name free agent” for the quarterback room.
- Instead, Pryor would expect them to bring in a familiar face like Titans QB Ryan Tannehill who worked with new OC Arthur Smith, or re-sign QB Mason Rudolph.
- Pryor believes Pittsburgh “will almost certainly” have to extend or restructure DE Cameron Heyward, who carries a $22.4 million cap hit for 2024. Pryor also lists DT Larry Ogunjobi as a restructure candidate.
- Other moves Pryor thinks Pittsburgh could make to save money include releasing WR Allen Robinson II, along with trading or extending WR Diontae Johnson.
- With all the uncertainty around the LB position, Pryor mentions Texans’ Blake Cashman, Chiefs’ Drue Tranquill and Vikings’ Jordan Hicks as realistic targets.
- The Steelers aren’t likely to spend much at CB either, and Pryor feels Bills’ Dane Jackson, Giants’ Adoree’ Jackson or Commanders’ Kendall Fuller could be options.
- Pryor ends by noting how the Steelers will look to find starters at C and RT after moving on from C Mason Cole and RT Chukwuma Okorafor.
- Mark Kaboly of The Athletic believes “there’s a good chance” the Steelers bring in former Dolphins LB Jerome Baker.
