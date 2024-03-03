AFC Rumors: Calvin Ridley, Jonathan Greenard, Dalton Schultz, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Jaguars as a team that’s expected to be active in free agency to sign help at guard, potentially for big money. Top players at the position could include Dolphins G Robert Hunt, Patriots OL Michael Onwenu, Lions G Jonah Jackson and Rams G Kevin Dotson.
- Fowler says the Jaguars want to re-sign WR Calvin Ridley but if he makes it to free agency they will have stiff competition. Fowler heard a lot of buzz around Ridley at the Combine and thinks he could command a gaudy salary as a free agent.
- According to Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated’s Cowboys Country, Jacksonville is among the teams to have an interest in trading for Eagles DE Haason Reddick.
- Aaron Wilson reports LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. had a formal meeting with the Jaguars at the Combine.
Texans
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Texans have come up as potential big-game hunters in free agency, specifically at defensive tackle. Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins and Ravens DT Justin Madubuike are two potential targets.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Texans TE Dalton Schultz is expected to do well for himself in free agency, with a multi-year deal worth over $10 million a year potentially in the cards from Houston or another team.
- According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Texans free agent DE Jonathan Greenard is expected to be anywhere between $17 million and $22 million annually and possibly higher this offseason.
- Wilson reports that there’s “strong mutual interest” between the Texans and Greenard in a new deal. Wilson cautions that this doesn’t mean Greenard will necessarily remain with the Texans, but it’s something both sides have interest in if they can make it work.
- Should the Texans lose Greenard in free agency, Wilson says league sources tossed out 49ers DE Chase Young as a possible replacement option.
- There’s reportedly mutual interest between the Texans and DT Sheldon Rankins, but no deal is considered imminent at this time. Wilson says the Texans are keeping their options at defensive tackle open.
- Another candidate to be back in Houston is free agent RB Devin Singletary, per Wilson, and the Texans are expected to explore scenarios where they sign more than one running back. Wilson suggests re-signing Singletary and then considering someone like D’Andre Swift or Tony Pollard, depending on the price.
- A league source who spoke with Wilson predicted TE Dalton Schultz will be back in Houston for the 2024 season: “Schultz will be back with the Texans.”
- Texans CB Steven Nelson will have a “good market” in free agency, according to Wilson, and it’s unclear if Houston will be able to retain him.
- Conversations to re-sign LB Blake Cashman are ongoing and no deal is considered imminent at this time, according to Wilson.
- Wilson reports K Ka’imi Fairbairn is another extension candidate for the Texans and there is “optimism that a deal could ultimately happen.”
- While the Texans would also like to retain P Cameron Johnston, the team is evaluating punters in this year’s draft class.
Titans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Titans as a team to watch for Bears WR Darnell Mooney in free agency.
- He adds Tennessee could also be a good fit for Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, as he’s played for DC Dennard Wilson in the past.
