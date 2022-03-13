AFC Rumors: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- At the Combine last week, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo indicated the Chargers would be interested in Patriots CB J.C. Jackson or Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore.
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster should have numerous options in free agency this week, including re-signing with Pittsburgh. The Chiefs are also reportedly interested.
- Fowler adds the Chiefs are expected to release, trade or restructure DE Frank Clark in the coming days to free up cap space. The 49ers have come up as an interested team if he leaves Kansas City.
- To replace Clark, Fowler expects the Chiefs to be interested in Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith once he’s released by Green Bay as expected.
- USA Today’s Charles Goldman lists former Browns DE Olivier Vernon, Commanders S Landon Collins and Dolphins WR Albert Wilson as potential free agent fits for the Chiefs who have some connections and familiarity to the team already.
- Vernon and Collins both had strong seasons playing for Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo with the Giants, although Vernon sat out this past season while recovering from a torn Achilles. Wilson started his career in Kansas City as an UDFA before signing with the Dolphins in free agency in 2018.
- The Chiefs also love giving former first-round corners a second chance, so former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney would fit their profile now that he’s been acquitted of assault charges. Kansas City hosted him on a pre-draft visit in 2020. (Goldman)
Raiders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the belief around the league is that the Giants will be able to trade CB James Bradberry, with the Raiders and a reunion with DC Patrick Graham mentioned.
- Fowler has heard the Raiders come up as one of the teams interested in signing Jaguars WR DJ Chark.
- The Athletic’s Tashan Reed reports the Raiders have significant interest in bringing back LB Nicholas Morrow, who is set to become a free agent this offseason.
- Raiders DE Maxx Crosby‘s four-year, $94 million extension includes a $13 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.51 million, $7.505 million, $19.01 million, and $21.038 million in the final two years of the deal. (Pro Football Talk)
- There is also a 2023 roster bonus of $10.05 million that is fully guaranteed for a total of $23 million in new guarantees. His 2022 base was already guaranteed.
- Crosby’s 2023 and 2024 base salaries are guaranteed for injury at signing and vest to full guarantees in March of 2023. He has a total of $272,000 in per-game active roster bonuses in 2023 and 2024 and a total of $782,000 in 2025 and 2026.
- There are annual workout bonuses, $372,000 in 2022 and $100,000 each year after that. Crosby also has a $200,000 annual incentive for being named first-team All-Pro.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!