AFC Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports the name he’s heard connected most to the Colts is Raiders QB Marcus Mariota.
- Graziano has also heard Vikings QB Kirk Cousins connected to Indianapolis, though Minnesota has to decide to trade him first.
- PFF’s Doug Kyed reports the Colts and Steelers have been connected to quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Mitchell Trubisky, with both teams potentially looking to draft a quarterback to pair with one of the veterans.
According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, the Colts are among the teams which have expressed interest in Steelers' free-agent WR/KR Ray-Ray McCloud.
Jaguars
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Jaguars and Patriots are interested in signing Bears WR Allen Robinson. Fowler adds he expects Robinson to have a strong market in the range of $18 million a year.
- Fowler notes the Jaguars are reportedly interested in Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster as well.
Texans
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write people around Texans QB Deshaun Watson have believed for a while that if the threat of criminal charges were removed, a trade sending him out of Houston would happen quickly. Watson still faces potential fallout from the 22 civil cases regarding sexual misconduct and potential league discipline, but teams have been calling the Texans.
- Although Texans GM Nick Caserio at one point refused to even entertain trade discussions, the Texans are expected to be far more receptive this offseason. Houston still budgeted enough cap space to carry Watson’s cap hit into the season but Fowler and Graziano say there is more urgency to do a deal this offseason.
- Fowler mentions the Texans are open to bringing back QB Tyrod Taylor as a backup to Davis Mills in 2022.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson says the Texans and Watson will work collaboratively to trade him this offseason, with the team expected to allow him to meet with interested teams.
- Wilson adds Watson has a no-trade clause and his top priorities for his new team are a good coach and organization with a shared vision for the offense and the opportunity to win.
- The Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers are expected to make formal offers and the Seahawks, Browns and Vikings are among the other teams who have inquired, per Wilson.
