AFC Rumors: Jaguars, Texans, Laremy Tunsil, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars new HC Doug Pederson said he’s excited to build their system around RBs James Robinson and Travis Etienne. He’s also hopeful to re-sign free-agent WR D.J. Chark.

“You think about James Robinson, you think about Travis Etienne, you think about even, you know, hopefully we get DJ Chark back,” Pederson said, via SI.com. “I mean, you think about some of these younger receivers that we do have and there is some skill and ability there that we are excited as a staff to get going with. We have some work to do obviously. It is not there yet and that is why we are here. We are evaluating, and we are going to add some talent, add some depth through free agency and the draft and, you know, that is the process and that is what helps you win.”

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said that their “mission this offseason” is to sign explosive players for the offense and defense.

“It is tough in the National Football League to move the ball 14 plays, 15 plays, 16 plays and score. It just doesn’t happen that often. You have to be able to throw a 7-yard dig and turn it into an 80-yard touchdown. You have to have players that can do that,” Baalke said. “That is the mission this offseason in free agency and the draft – to get more explosive players on both sides of the ball, guys that can change games. That is what you win and lose football games with.”

Regarding Chark and impending free-agent LT Cam Robinson, Pederson reiterated that he would like to keep both players and thinks they bring value to their offense.

“Listen, I want to bring all our guys back quite honestly. Especially those two guys,” Pederson said. “We just talked about adding value and these two guys could add value, they could add depth to our roster and they are two great players. But, you know, we’ll see. We got a couple weeks coming up here in free agency, we would love to have them both back.”

Texans

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil was speculated as a trade candidate last season at the deadline but even if Houston had wanted to trade him, his thumb injury would have complicated matters. Tunsil is an outstanding tackle but Houston has a lot of needs as their rebuild continues. Texans GM Nick Caserio was asked about Tunsil, including about his meeting with him after the season, and his answer wasn’t exactly a commitment to Tunsil.

“I don’t want to get into some of the things we talked about, but we’ll see how it goes here once we get moving,” Caserio said via PFN’s Aaron Wilson. “We’re kind of going through the whole team-building process as we speak. So, we’ve got a lot of players that are under contract, so we’ll be pretty busy here the next couple of weeks. But you know, Laremy’s under contract. He’s been a good player for us, so we’ll kind of see how it all goes.”

Wilson notes Tunsil is highly thought of around the league, but the Texans would want a significant return in any trade involving Tunsil. Former HC Bill O’Brien infamously traded two first-round picks and a second, among other ancillary pieces, for Tunsil.

Texans WR Davion Davis' one-year contract is worth $895,000, which is the minimum for his years of experience. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe reports the Titans are uncertain about using the franchise tag on LB Harold Landry and may end up restructuring the deals of S Kevin Byard or RB Derrick Henry in order to make cap space to re-sign Landry.