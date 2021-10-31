AFC Rumors: Von Miller, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jon Gruden

Broncos
- According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, one big name some NFL general managers think could be traded before Tuesday’s deadline is Broncos OLB Von Miller: “If you are asking me for one sexy trade that could be made, besides Watson, that would be it. I don’t know why they wouldn’t do it. He has wanted out for a while, he won’t be back there next year, they are struggling with him. Probably will have a new coach next year. George (rookie GM George Paton) has to be looking for picks at this point.”
- Miller is a talented pass rusher, but he’s on an expiring deal and the Broncos have struggled this season. That could make him an interesting target for a contending team, although the $9 million he’s still due for the duration of 2021 is a major obstacle.
- One general manager thought if the Broncos were willing to eat some of Miller’s salary, they could get a third-round pick: “I’m not sure we can afford him, but if the Broncos are willing to move some money around and help with the cap number, I bet they get a three for him.”
Chiefs
Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu apologized for arguing with fans on social media.
“Obviously that was a mistake on my part,” Mathieu said, via Pro Football Talk. “I haven’t had the season I’ve wanted to have, I think as a team we could say the same. Frustration tends to build up. People that really know me, teammates, people I know in the community, even fans I come across in a gas station, all these people I think can see me being a genuine person. I shouldn’t have used those words. I think I’m man enough to admit that and really own that. Just looking forward to playing better, doing better, and I think most importantly not being a distraction to my team.”
- According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed was fined $5,214 for hitting Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in the head last week.
Raiders
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora writes that several lawyers have advised folks close to former Raiders HC Jon Gruden that they would be willing to represent him in a case against the NFL.
- La Canfora also mentions that Gruden lost about $50 million in future compensation once a settlement was factored into his exit from Las Vegas.
- Some college football programs have had internal discussions about targeting Gruden as a potential head coach, per La Canfora. However, people close to Gruden doubt he would take a college coaching job.
