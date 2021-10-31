AFC Rumors: Von Miller, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jon Gruden

Broncos

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, one big name some NFL general managers think could be traded before Tuesday’s deadline is Broncos OLB Von Miller : “If you are asking me for one sexy trade that could be made, besides Watson, that would be it. I don’t know why they wouldn’t do it. He has wanted out for a while, he won’t be back there next year, they are struggling with him. Probably will have a new coach next year. George (rookie GM George Paton ) has to be looking for picks at this point.”

: “If you are asking me for one sexy trade that could be made, besides Watson, that would be it. I don’t know why they wouldn’t do it. He has wanted out for a while, he won’t be back there next year, they are struggling with him. Probably will have a new coach next year. George (rookie GM ) has to be looking for picks at this point.” Miller is a talented pass rusher, but he’s on an expiring deal and the Broncos have struggled this season. That could make him an interesting target for a contending team, although the $9 million he’s still due for the duration of 2021 is a major obstacle.

One general manager thought if the Broncos were willing to eat some of Miller’s salary, they could get a third-round pick: “I’m not sure we can afford him, but if the Broncos are willing to move some money around and help with the cap number, I bet they get a three for him.”

Chiefs

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu apologized for arguing with fans on social media.

“Obviously that was a mistake on my part,” Mathieu said, via Pro Football Talk. “I haven’t had the season I’ve wanted to have, I think as a team we could say the same. Frustration tends to build up. People that really know me, teammates, people I know in the community, even fans I come across in a gas station, all these people I think can see me being a genuine person. I shouldn’t have used those words. I think I’m man enough to admit that and really own that. Just looking forward to playing better, doing better, and I think most importantly not being a distraction to my team.”

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed was fined $5,214 for hitting Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in the head last week.

Raiders

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora writes that several lawyers have advised folks close to former Raiders HC Jon Gruden that they would be willing to represent him in a case against the NFL.

that they would be willing to represent him in a case against the NFL. La Canfora also mentions that Gruden lost about $50 million in future compensation once a settlement was factored into his exit from Las Vegas.

Some college football programs have had internal discussions about targeting Gruden as a potential head coach, per La Canfora. However, people close to Gruden doubt he would take a college coaching job.