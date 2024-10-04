AFC South Notes: Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said they were aware QB Anthony Richardson ‘s development would require some patience: “Everybody’s development is different. We knew it was going to take some more time with Anthony. We knew there would be some high highs and some low lows, but you have to work through that. Josh Allen didn’t exactly light it up right away…” (SiriusXM NFL Radio)

Jaguars

Albert Breer mentioned on This Is Football with Kevin Clark that he’s keeping an eye on the Jaguars as a team that could make a move this season, especially if they fall to 0-5. Breer could see Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan “throwing the keys” to Bill Belichick .

, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says if the Jaguars’ slide continues, other teams will inquire about players who are still on rookie contracts like S Andre Cisco , RB Travis Etienne and LB Devin Lloyd , though Fowler says the Jaguars would probably be reluctant to trade those players.

, RB and LB , though Fowler says the Jaguars would probably be reluctant to trade those players. Fowler also highlights OT Walker Little who could probably start for other teams but is the third tackle right now and in the final year of his rookie contract.

Titans

In the case of Will Levis as the Titans’ starter, HC Brian Callahan believes it takes time to develop as a quarterback and made clear there is no controversy going on between Levis and Mason Rudolph

“It’s hard to play quarterback in the NFL, as everybody knows,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “There does take some development, guys make young-player mistakes, you see it all across the league right now. And, we’re going to find out everything about Will that we can. And, he’s going to continue to grow and get better and play better. He needs to play better for us. And, at the end of the day, I believe that he will. That’s where I am at with that whole thing. There is no controversy. There is no second-guessing. That’s what is happening. That’s probably as clear as I can state it.”

Callahan believes Rudolph managed Monday’s win over the Dolphins well after entering in the second half.

“We didn’t ask a lot of Mason in the second half of that game,” Callahan said. “I thought we were running the ball well, and we wanted to keep doing that. … Mason managed the game well. He did a nice job of just making sure we didn’t have anything disastrous happen. … He did a nice job of making sure we were clean operationally, and the ball was secured, and it was good.”