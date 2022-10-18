AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under new HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler and two names from the past regime that are coming up in trade rumors are DE Clelin Ferrell and S Johnathan Abram.
- Fowler writes the Raiders have gotten inquiries on both but the buzz on Abram has been stronger, as he’s taken a noticeable step forward this season even though he’s still third on the team in snaps at safety.
- One NFC exec told Fowler: “The Raiders are trying to start new with players who fit their personality. They’ve been pretty aggressive in that.”
Texans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says other teams are getting a vibe from the Texans that they’re trying to go young, which means veterans like DE Jerry Hughes, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill and LB Christian Kirksey, who are cheap and reasonably productive, could potentially be had for picks.
Titans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Titans TE Austin Hooper as someone to monitor ahead of the trade deadline. He’s not getting a lot of run in Tennessee’s passing attack and he’s due just a minimum base salary, as most of his $6 million deal was a signing bonus. Hooper is also still just 27.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!