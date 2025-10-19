AFC Trade Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Steelers, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Colts are looking to add a cornerback prior to the deadline.
Jaguars
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Jaguars are expected to be active in search of a defensive player at the deadline despite already acquiring CB Greg Newsome II from the Browns in exchange for CB Tyson Campbell.
Steelers
- Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers are searching for a receiver that they can add to their offense as a complement to WR D.K. Metcalf.
Texans
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Texans GM Nick Caserio has not been calling teams about a trade, despite his reputation for trading.
Titans
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Titans are open for business on every player aside from QB Cam Ward and DT Jeffery Simmons.
- As reported, Tennessee is looking to stockpile its draft picks and has several players that are on the radar of other teams, including TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, CB Roger McCreary, DE Dre’Mont Jones, and Arden Key.
