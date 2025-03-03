Agent Says Jets Rushed QB Jordan Travis’ Rehab Last Year

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets QB Jordan Travis is set to return in 2025 after not playing or practicing at all during his rookie season.

Travis was chosen by the Jets in the fifth round despite strong play at Florida State, mainly because of a severe ankle injury that ended his college career.

He had hopes of getting on to the practice field but spent the entire season on the NFI list, and his agent, Deiric Jackson, told ESPN that things did not start well with New York.

“His rehab with the Jets was not the best,” Jackson told ESPN. “They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely.”

Jackson was not specific about the setback, but Cimini notes Travis likely experienced swelling and soreness in his surgically repaired left ankle. The Jets claim they adhered to the rehab plan created by Travis’s surgeon, orthopedist Robert Anderson.

When asked if Travis should be ready to go for the 2025 season, Jackson said: “I’m optimistic.”

Travis, 24, hails from West Palm Beach, Florida, and transferred to Florida State from Louisville. He won several awards, including ACC Champion, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and ACC Player of the Year in 2023. He was also First-team All-ACC in 2023 and Second-team All-ACC in 2022.

In one season with the Cardinals and five with the Seminoles, Travis started 39 of his 49 games and threw for 8,693 yards. He completed 635 of his 1,023 passes (62.1 percent) with 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Travis also rushed 416 times for 1,934 yards (4.6 YPC) and 31 touchdowns.

We will have more on Travis as it becomes available.