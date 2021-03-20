Akiem Hicks Likely To Remain With Bears

Brad Biggs reports that sources who previously told him that Bears DL Akiem Hicks was available for trade and are indicating that the veteran is likely to be back with Chicago.

The Bears officially released CB Kyle Fuller on Saturday and Biggs explains that moving on from Hicks would just give them another hole to fill in their front seven.

Hicks recently came up as a potential trade candidate for Chicago and Biggs reported a few days ago that he had been given permission to seek a trade with another team.

Hicks, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2012. He was traded to the Patriots back in 2015.

After playing out his rookie contract, Hicks signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears. From there, he agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed in 2017.

Hicks is in the final year of his contract and owed $10,400,000 for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Hicks appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.