Alabama OT JC Latham Visiting Bears

Alabama OT JC Latham is visiting the Bears on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter.

He is considered one of the top offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft and could be a first-round pick.

Latham, 20, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was named first-team All-SEC in 2023.

For his career, Latham started 25 games at right tackle for Alabama.

