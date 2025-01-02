Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe announced today he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jalen Milroe declares for NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/lpBAoRRbLb — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 2, 2025

He will be one of the most fascinating prospects to watch in the coming months. The upcoming 2025 class is not loaded with prospects the NFL is excited about, and Milroe has legitimate physical talent.

However, he had a rollercoaster college career and looks like a serious developmental project. We’ve seen players like that go anywhere from the top five picks to the third day of the draft in recent years, so Milroe’s stock is incredibly volatile.

Milroe, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Milroe appeared in 38 games for Alabama and completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions to go along with 375 carries for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.