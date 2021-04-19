Alex Smith Announces Retirement

Former Washington QB Alex Smith announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Smith engineered a remarkable comeback last season following a devastating leg injury and was named the Comeback Player of the Year as a result.

Earlier this offseason he indicated he still had a desire to potentially play but he had remained unsigned to this point. After what he accomplished last season, there’s really not much else Smith had to prove.

Smith, 36, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2005. After seven years in San Francisco, Smith was traded to the Chiefs in 2013.

Smith was in the fourth year of a five-year, $76 million contract that included $45 million guaranteed and was set to make a base salary of $10.8 million for the 2018 season when he was traded to Washington.

Washington and Smith later agreed to a four-year, $94 million contract that included $55 million fully guaranteed. However, he was released last month.

For his career, Smith appeared in 174 games for the 49ers, Chiefs and Washington. He completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 35,656 yards, 199 touchdowns and 109 interceptions. He also rushed 579 times for 2,608 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He was named to the Pro Bowl three times and was the 2020 AP Comeback Player of the Year.