Alleged Assault Victim Decides To Press Charges In Incident Involving Tyreek Hill

Police say the alleged assault victim in an incident involving Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has decided to move forward with charges, per NBC 6 South Florida.

This was a key element, as police needed the victim’s cooperation for any kind of charges after Hill is accused of slapping the man on the neck after an argument at a Miami marina, though neither he nor the victim are named in the police report.

Previous reports had indicated police would close the case without the victim’s cooperation.

According to Andy Slater, Hill’s crew boarded a boat without permission, which led to the alleged confrontation. Boat employees told cops that Hill said “I can buy you and the boat” and “I’m No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins.”

Police say after the man, who works for Kelly Fishing Fleet, spotted the group on the boat and told them to get off, an argument broke out.

This is when the employee was slapped on the neck by an unidentified person in the police report, who is presumably Hill. This person ran toward the man but was restrained.

Police add the incident was captured on surveillance video but that has not been released or made available yet.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL. We will reserve further comment at this time,” a Dolphins spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

This situation would fall under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, so it’s worth monitoring going forward.

Hill, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hill as the news is available.